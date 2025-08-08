Agent Review Expands Advisory Board With Andrew Saksa, Veteran In Insurance-Focused Marketing And Business Development

Corp Agent Review App Icon Logo

- Andrew SaksaBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agent Review , the nation's leading platform for connecting consumers with licensed insurance agents, proudly announces the appointment of Andrew Saksa to its Advisory Board. A media marketing and business development expert, Andrew brings over 15 years of experience in driving national growth strategies across the insurance and financial services sectors.Andrew currently serves as Vice President of the Financial Services Division at ReminderMedia, a Philadelphia-based media and marketing firm ranked among the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 Magazine and the Philly Top 100. His leadership in enterprise and global business development has earned him a reputation as a transformative force in the industry.Prior to joining ReminderMedia, Andrew co-founded MyPistevo, a mobile platform for criminal background checks, and played a pivotal role in creating high-impact strategic alliances with major networks such as IDateUS, MateSafe, Houston Social, AmberNealPresents, SinglesofFaith, and Elitemate.“We are honored to welcome Andrew to the Agent Review Advisory Board,” said Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review.“Andrew's extensive experience in marketing, technology partnerships, and business development, especially in the insurance and financial sectors makes him an invaluable asset as we continue scaling our reach and deepening our value to consumers and agents alike.”“Agent Review's mission aligns seamlessly with the work we're doing at ReminderMedia, empowering professionals to build trust-based relationships through personalized marketing and smart technology,” said Andrew Saksa.“Joining the advisory board is a natural extension of that focus. I look forward to collaborating with Jonas and the team to drive growth, create strategic partnerships, and deliver even greater value to agents and consumers alike.”Andrew's commitment to making a difference extends beyond the boardroom. From 2010 to 2015, he volunteered as a grief facilitator for New Hope for Kids, a nonprofit in Maitland, Florida, that supports children and families navigating the loss of a parent or spouse. Andrew will work closely with the executive team and other advisors to guide strategic initiatives, forge new partnerships, and expand Agent Review's impact in the evolving insurance landscape.

