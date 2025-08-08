Man Utd Announce Completion Of 50 Million Pound Regeneration Project Of Carrington Training Complex

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Aug 8 (IANS) Manchester United have announced the completion of the 50 million Pounds redevelopment of the men's first-team building at the Carrington Training Complex, marking an important milestone in the club's commitment to providing world-class facilities for its players and staff.

The year-long project under the direction of renowned Mancunian architect Lord Norman Foster has successfully delivered a leading-edge, high-performance training environment designed to inspire collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

The project, financed with part of the 300 million US Dollars of capital invested into the club by Sir Jim Ratcliffe last year, has been completed on time and within budget, more than a week before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Equipment and technology have been upgraded throughout, with a focus on fitness, nutrition, recovery, and team unity.

“Following a review of the facility last year, we made a quick decision to invest significantly in the creation of a world-class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United. We are delighted with the outcome and are confident the new facility will play an important role in building a winning culture at the club,” said Ratcliffe.

Designed with input from players and staff, priority has been placed on functionality, openness, and connectivity, with increased natural light and open workspaces.

Fresh from a successful pre-season tour of the US, Ruben Amorim's squad stepped into their remodelled home for the first time this week after a year in temporary facilities.

Most of the club's executive leadership team has also moved into the building, together with a number of other staff relocated from Old Trafford, signifying a shift in the club's centre of gravity towards Carrington, with football at the core.

“This project represents a clear step towards unifying every part of the club around a shared footballing vision. By bringing our staff and players closer together in one integrated environment, we are creating a culture of collaboration and high-performance,” said Omar Berrada, chief executive officer of Manchester United.