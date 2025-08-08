WCC Biomedical@NACDS Total Store Expo: Advancing Microneedle Drug Delivery With WINMAPTM Platform

Following a successful debut at BIO Asia in Taiwan (July 23–27), WCC will offer demonstrations of its new products at TSE, allowing attendees to witness the benefits of microneedle-based patch solutions for themselves. Its two new MAP products are a homeopathic pain-relief patch and a herbal MACA patch, both available via the standard dissolvable WINMAP platform. WCC will exhibit at TSE alongside its key partner and investor, Synmosa Group, a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in Taiwan.

"Our WINMAPTM platform sets a new standard for producing microneedles - with an unprecedented combination of high-precision molds, accurate drug loading, and efficient, scalable mass production," remarked Ta-Jo Liu, Chairman and CEO of WCC Biomedical. "With this first-in-class platform, we aim to demonstrate how MAPs can expand possibilities for nutrition and pharmaceuticals with needle-free, painless delivery."

Precision, scale, and consistency with WINMAPTM

A next-generation drug delivery system, WINMAPTM uses micrometer-scale needles made of medical-grade polymers to deliver active ingredients painlessly through the skin -without the need for any kind of injection. The technology leverages a combination of penetration, dissolution, diffusion, and formulation to deliver active ingredients more effectively than traditional transdermal patches or topical creams.

Key features include:



Needle-free, pain-free delivery : Eliminates the need for syringes, reducing the risk of infection and minimizing patient discomfort.

Scalable production : WCC's automated manufacturing lines can produce over 10 million MAPs annually with high yield and consistency. Precision Loading and Coating (PLC) process : Provides customizable molding, accurate dosing, smart drying, and proprietary coating technologies.

Advanced formulation databases : The Microneedles Material Database (MMDB) and Microneedles Formulation Database (MFDB) support rapid development of MAPs with tailored release profiles, from rapid onset to controlled delivery.

Leading innovation of novel drug delivery systems

WCC Biomedical is a pioneer in microneedle-based drug delivery systems. The company combines high-precision polymer engineering with scalable manufacturing and advanced formulation science to create innovative MAPs for vaccines, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and beauty care applications.

Building on its proven innovation in microneedle-based platforms, the company is currently holding a fundraising round with a minimum target of US $7 million for scaling up commercial production, aiming for an IPO in 2027. As the company consolidates its focus on pharmaceutical and vaccine applications, in Q1 2026 WCC is planning to launch several new products and list on Taiwan's emerging market board.

WCC holds 14 international patents across the US, EU, and Japan. It was named a finalist in Taiwan's Moderna mRNA Innovation Competition in 2024 and is the only Taiwanese company recognized by leading US NGOs in health equity.

Advancing health equity

In addition to improving patient comfort, MAPs are viable alternatives for low-resource areas where traditional injection-based therapies are impractical. At a time when medical aid for the developing world is receding, solutions like WINMAPTM have significant potential as high-impact solutions for advancing global health equity.

For more information, please visit:

About WCC Biomedical

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Taiwan's renowned Hsinchu Science Park, WCC Biomedical is a Taiwan-based biotech innovator specializing in novel drug delivery systems, focusing on microarray patches (MAPs). WCC combines precision polymer engineering, scalable manufacturing, and advanced formulation science to develop MAPs for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and beauty applications. With 14 patents from the US, Europe, and Japan and a growing global footprint, WCC is committed to transforming how medicines and vaccines are delivered-painlessly, efficiently, and equitably.

SOURCE WCC Biomedical Co. Ltd