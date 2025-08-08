Florida Blue Foundation Celebrates 25 Years Of Transforming Lives And Strengthening Communities Across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For 25 years, the Florida Blue Foundation , the philanthropic affiliate of Florida Blue and one of the largest foundations in Florida, has been dedicated to creating healthier communities for people across the state – especially for those in greatest need. This year, the Foundation marks a major milestone, celebrating a quarter century of improving the health and well-being of Floridians.

"As we celebrate 25 years of the Florida Blue Foundation, we're proud of the profound impact we've made in the lives of millions of Floridians," said Susan Towler, Executive Director, Florida Blue Corporate Social Responsibility and Florida Blue Foundation. "Our commitment to giving back is at the heart of who we are as a company and a Foundation, and it's what drives us to continue investing in the people and communities that need it most."

Throughout its history, the Florida Blue Foundation has awarded over 6,200 grants, totaling more than $226 million. In the past 10 years alone, the Foundation has partnered with 1,700 organizations, serving about 10 million people each year.

From its early days, the Foundation focused on improving access to quality health care and related services across Florida, including:



Increasing the number of nurses and strengthening the health care workforce pipeline

Improving health literacy and empowering individuals to take control of their health

Addressing and preventing childhood obesity

Increasing awareness of the dangers of opioids and substance abuse, and reducing the number of overdoses and deaths Improving maternal health outcomes and increasing access to health care services and support, especially for those who are uninsured or underinsured

In addition, the Florida Blue Foundation has donated to disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts, and provided endowed scholarships to universities and colleges throughout the state, supporting research as well as the next generation of health care leaders.

The Florida Blue Foundation is one of the largest health-focused foundations in the state, serving all 67 counties. Its focus areas in recent years include improving health by strengthening food security and enhancing mental well-being. The Foundation also serves as a statewide convener, bringing together experts and nonprofit partners through forums, networking events and symposiums. Additionally, the Foundation recognizes and rewards outstanding nonprofit organizations for their exemplary work in improving health outcomes.

The Florida Blue Foundation's priorities are closely aligned with those of its parent company, Florida Blue, with a shared mission to help people and communities achieve better health. Together, the company and the Foundation are committed to strengthening the overall health care system and increasing access to high-quality, affordable health care.

"The Florida Blue Foundation's dedication to supporting communities across the state is a shining example of the power of philanthropy in action," said Ashley Dietz, President and CEO of Florida Philanthropic Network. "They continue to tackle the most pressing and complex health issues with unwavering dedication, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation that inspires us all."

The Florida Blue Foundation is part of the GuideWell family of companies and is the philanthropic affiliate of Florida Blue. To learn more about the Florida Blue Foundation's impact across the state, read GuideWell's latest impact report and visit .

About Florida Blue Foundation

Florida Blue Foundation enables healthy communities by making grants, building coalitions, and embracing solutions that create a meaningful impact in communities across the state. An average of 10 million Floridians receive services each year as a result of its community investments. Founded in 2001, Florida Blue Foundation is committed to improving health by impacting food security, advancing mental well-being, growing healthy communities, and addressing health disparities. Florida Blue Foundation is a trade name of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Foundation, Inc., an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit .

About Florida Blue

Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, Florida Blue is the leading health insurer in Florida, and part of GuideWell, a not-for-profit health solutions company. Florida Blue offers a range of health plans and personalized care programs for individuals, families, businesses of all sizes, and Medicare beneficiaries. For over 80 years, the organization has been member centric and committed to making health care as accessible and affordable as possible. Serving more than six million members across all 67 Florida counties, Florida Blue has more than 8,000 employees and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., is owned by its policyholders, and is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

For additional information visit . For the latest news and content, visit the Florida Blue Newsroom , and follow Florida Blue on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram @Florida; and X (formerly Twitter) @FLBlue.

SOURCE Florida Blue Foundation

