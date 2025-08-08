Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading In Novo Nordisk Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Ludovic Helfgott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
| Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 295.00
|28,710
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
28,710 shares
DKK 8,469,450.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-08-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .
Contacts for further information
|Media:
| Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
...
| Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
...
|Investors:
| Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
...
| Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
...
| Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
...
| Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
...
| Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
...
| Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
...
Attachment
-
CA250808-insider-trading
