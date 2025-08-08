AB Amber Grid Operating Results For The First Half Of 2025
Amber Grid delivers results for the first half of 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards:
. Revenue for H1 2025: EUR 35.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 35.0 million);
. Net profit for H1 2025: EUR 2.8 million (H1 2024: EUR 3.4 million);
. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for H1 2025: EUR 11.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 12.0 million);
. Average return on equity (ROE) over the last 12 months as of June 30, 2025: 4.5% (as of June 30, 2024: 2.4%).
Amber Grid adjusted financial indicators for H1 2025:
. Adjusted net profit for H1 2025: EUR 6.6 million (H1 2024: EUR 5.1 million);
. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for H1 2025: EUR 15.4 million (H1 2024: EUR 13.8 million);
. Average return on equity (ROE) over the last 12 months as of June 30, 2025: 6.9% (as of June 30, 2024: 5.2%).
The recalculation of regulated revenue, costs, and profitability indicators is performed due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by NERC (National Energy Regulatory Council of Lithuania). When calculating the adjusted indicators, revenue corrections for previous periods (already approved by NERC when determining the regulated tariffs for the reporting period's transmission services) are considered. Also taken into account is the deviation between the regulated (approved by NERC) and actual profitability during the reporting period, which will be assessed by NERC when determining transmission service prices for the upcoming period. Non-recurring (one-off) transactions are also eliminated.
Attached:
1. Amber Grid condensed interim financial statements as of 30 June 2025;
2. Amber Grid Management report for the first half of 2025;
3. Press release.
More information:
Dovilė Binkevičienė, Communication Project Manager,
Ph.+370 646 08174, e-mail ...
Attachments
-
Amber Grid Condensed Interim Financial Statements for H1 2025
2025 H1 Amber Grid Management report
Press release_Amber Grid maintained stable revenue of EUR 35 million in H1 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment