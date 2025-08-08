AB Amber Grid Operating Results For The First Half Of 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės Ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.





Amber Grid delivers results for the first half of 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards:

. Revenue for H1 2025: EUR 35.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 35.0 million);

. Net profit for H1 2025: EUR 2.8 million (H1 2024: EUR 3.4 million);

. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for H1 2025: EUR 11.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 12.0 million);

. Average return on equity (ROE) over the last 12 months as of June 30, 2025: 4.5% (as of June 30, 2024: 2.4%).





Amber Grid adjusted financial indicators for H1 2025:

. Adjusted net profit for H1 2025: EUR 6.6 million (H1 2024: EUR 5.1 million);

. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for H1 2025: EUR 15.4 million (H1 2024: EUR 13.8 million);

. Average return on equity (ROE) over the last 12 months as of June 30, 2025: 6.9% (as of June 30, 2024: 5.2%).





The recalculation of regulated revenue, costs, and profitability indicators is performed due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by NERC (National Energy Regulatory Council of Lithuania). When calculating the adjusted indicators, revenue corrections for previous periods (already approved by NERC when determining the regulated tariffs for the reporting period's transmission services) are considered. Also taken into account is the deviation between the regulated (approved by NERC) and actual profitability during the reporting period, which will be assessed by NERC when determining transmission service prices for the upcoming period. Non-recurring (one-off) transactions are also eliminated.

