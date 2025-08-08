United States Soup Market Trends And Growth Analysis Report 2025-2033 Premium And Plant-Based Soups Drive Expansion Amidst Evolving Consumer Preferences

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Soup Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States soup market stood at around US$ Billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around US$ Billion in 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of % between 2025 and 2033. This is fueled by the rising consumer demand for convenient and healthful meal sources that translate into increased consumption of soups.



Soup is a common feature in restaurants and homes in the United States because of its convenience, comfort, and health benefits. Soup is commonly eaten during winter and is linked with health, especially when recovering from colds or flu. Increasing demand for organic, plant-based, and ready-to-eat soups has driven market expansion.

With new packaging and flavor innovations, soup remains a preferred meal option. The impact of global cuisines, such as ramen, pho, and tortilla soup, has also boosted its popularity, and soup has become a favorite among all age groups.

Drivers of Growth in the United States Soup Market

Growing Demand for Healthy and Convenient Meal Options

As the population's busy lifestyles continue to grow, they want to have meal options that are convenient and healthy. Ready-to-eat (RTE) soups, microwave bowls, and single-serve packaging are in vogue because of the convenience they offer. Health-aware consumers also insist on soups made from natural ingredients, less sodium, and no added chemicals.

Clean eating has further contributed to the popularity of organic, gluten-free, and plant-based soups. With companies finding ways to develop healthier and convenient soup options, this segment will see huge growth in the future years. December 2024, Panera Bread introduces its limited-release holiday soup cup collection, perfect for winter. The collection features two new soups for Autumn 2024: Hearty Fireside Chili and Rustic Baked Potato Soup, and timeless favorites, as the chain serves more than 140 million servings a year.

Growing Trend of Premium and Functional Soups

Consumers are moving away from standard canned soups towards higher-end, better-quality products with restaurant-quality taste and functional value. Soups containing bone broth, collagen, and superfoods like turmeric, ginger, and kale have become popular. Brands are also launching gourmet global-inspired flavors, such as Thai, Mediterranean, and Korean soups.

Such products appeal to consumers who are looking for indulgence and health value. With trends in functional food continuing to soar, the upscale soup segment should see ongoing expansion. Jan 2022, Zoup! is coming home to its soup roots with an all-new portfolio of gourmet, shelf-stable soups. Developed by a 20+ year soup industry expert, Zoup! Good, Really Good Soups capture the company's iconic simmered flavor without sacrificing ease and convenience with heat-and-eat options.

Development of Plant-Based and Vegan Soup Options

The plant-based food revolution has had a major influence on the soup market, with more and more consumers choosing meat-free options. Lentil, chickpea, and plant-protein-based vegan and vegetarian soups have become mainstream. Dairy-free creamy soups and vegetable-based broths are being added to product lines by brands.

Consumers are also attracted to sustainability, with consumers choosing soups that have ethically sourced ingredients and environmentally friendly packaging. As more consumers embrace flexitarian, vegetarian, or vegan lifestyles, plant-based soups lead the way in market growth. Nov 2024, organic and natural food leader Amy's Kitchen launches five new soups with international cuisine and Southern favorites, crafted from scratch using organic ingredients and fresh vegetables.

Obstacles in United States Soup Market

Fading Popularity of Traditional Canned Soups

Though convenient, old-fashioned canned soups experience falling demand because consumers worry about high sodium levels, additives, and man-made ingredients.

Fresh, organic, and minimally processed alternatives are the choice of newer generations. Stagnation in the canned soup category resulted from this trend, which compelled traditional brands to reformulate products, create new packaging, and enhance nutritional profiles. Constant innovation is a requirement for companies to hold on to market share with evolving consumer tastes.

Increasing Competition from Alternative Meal Solutions

The soup category faces competition from an increasing number of alternative meal occasions, such as meal kits, protein shakes, and grab-and-go salads.

With consumers looking for variety in what they eat, soups compete not just with other soup brands but also with other convenient meal occasions. Moreover, plant-based and functional food trends have created more alternatives like smoothie bowls and high-protein snacks that can divert consumers away from the traditional soup products.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue



The Campbell's Company

Kellanova

PepsiCo

Nestle

General Mills Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hain Celestial Group

Cargill Incorporated

Con Agra Brands, Inc. Greencore

Key Attributes:

