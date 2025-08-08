Tortilla Market Anticipated To Reach US$73.495 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.64%

The tortilla market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% from US$55.866 billion in 2025 to US$73.495 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the tortilla market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$73.495 billion by 2030.The tortilla market has been a staple in the food industry for decades, and it continues to experience growth despite changing consumer preferences. With the rise of health-conscious consumers and the increasing popularity of Mexican cuisine, the demand for tortillas has been on the rise.According to recent data, the tortilla market has seen a steady increase in sales over the past few years. This can be attributed to the versatility of tortillas, as they can be used in a variety of dishes such as tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. Additionally, the growing popularity of plant-based diets has also contributed to the rise in demand for tortillas, as they are often made with simple ingredients such as corn or flour.In response to the changing consumer preferences, many tortilla manufacturers have started to offer healthier options such as whole wheat and gluten-free tortillas. This has not only attracted health-conscious consumers but has also opened up opportunities for those with dietary restrictions to enjoy tortillas. Furthermore, the tortilla market has also seen an increase in the availability of organic and non-GMO options, catering to the growing demand for natural and sustainable products.As the tortilla market continues to evolve, manufacturers are also exploring new flavors and varieties to keep up with consumer demands. From traditional corn and flour tortillas to unique options like spinach and tomato-infused tortillas, there is something for everyone. This has not only expanded the market but has also made tortillas a popular choice for those looking to add some excitement to their meals.The tortilla market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, with more consumers incorporating tortillas into their diets. With the increasing demand for healthier and more diverse options, the market is ripe with opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and cater to the evolving tastes of consumers. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the tortilla market that have been covered are O GRUMA, Tyson Foods, Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods, La Tortilla Factory, Azteca Foods, Inc, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., Easy Food Inc., Mi Rancho, among others.The market analytics report segments the tortilla market as follows:By Product Type.Tostadas.Taco Shells.Corn Tortilla.Flour Tortilla.Tortilla ChipsBy Source Type.Corn.WheatBy Processing Type.Fresh.FrozenBy Distribution Channel.Online.OfflineBy Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.GRUMA.Tyson Foods, Inc..Catallia Mexican Foods.La Tortilla Factory.Azteca Foods, Inc.Olé Mexican Foods Inc..Easy Food Inc..Mi Rancho.Tortilla King Inc..Fiesta Tortilla Factory Inc. Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market.

