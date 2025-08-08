Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Visteon Announces Participation In Upcoming Third Quarter 2025 Investor Conferences


2025-08-08 09:16:39
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC ) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in the third quarter of 2025:

  • J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, New York, NY – August 12, 2025
  • Raymond James Industrial Showcase, Virtual Event – August 14, 2025
  • Deutsche Bank IAA Cars Conference, Munich, Germany – September 8, 2025
  • RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference, New York, NY – September 16, 2025

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit the IR website.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC ) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 18 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.

Kris Doyle
Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Visteon Corporation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Search