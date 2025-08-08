Visteon Announces Participation In Upcoming Third Quarter 2025 Investor Conferences
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC ) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in the third quarter of 2025:
J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, New York, NY – August 12, 2025
Raymond James Industrial Showcase, Virtual Event – August 14, 2025
Deutsche Bank IAA Cars Conference, Munich, Germany – September 8, 2025
RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference, New York, NY – September 16, 2025
Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit the IR website.
About Visteon
Visteon (NASDAQ: VC ) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 18 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.
Kris Doyle
Investor Relations
[email protected]
