LITGRID AB Publishes Results For The First Half Of The Year Of 2025
|Main financial results
|I H of 2025
|I H of 2024
|Revenue, EUR million
|209.0
|197.7
|EBITDA, EUR million
|-40.3
|40.6
|Net profit, EUR million
|-41.9
|28.1
|ROE (for the last 12 months), percents
|-9.8
|25.1
|Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million
|26.8
|24.5
|Adjusted* net profit, EUR million
|14.4
|14.4
|Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents
|16.0
|13.8
*The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by Council and eliminating other non-typical profit or loss.
Attachments:
1. Management report for the first half of 2025 and financial results of the Company
2. Press release.
The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications project manager
phone: +370 613 19977, e-mail: ...
Attachments
-
LITGRID FA 2025Q2 EN 2025-08-08
Press release - Litgrid first half results strategic energy independence projects continue to be successfully implemented
