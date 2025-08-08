LITGRID AB Publishes Results For The First Half Of The Year Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the six months of 2025. Key financial indicators for the first half of 2025:

Main financial results I H of 2025 I H of 2024 Revenue, EUR million 209.0 197.7 EBITDA, EUR million -40.3 40.6 Net profit, EUR million -41.9 28.1 ROE (for the last 12 months), percents -9.8 25.1 Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 26.8 24.5 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 14.4 14.4 Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 16.0 13.8

*The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by Council and eliminating other non-typical profit or loss.





