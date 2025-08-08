Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prosafe SE: Invitation To Q2 And First Half 2025 Results - Webcast On August 22Nd


2025-08-08 09:16:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 08 August 2025 – Prosafe SE will release its second quarter and first half 2025 results on 22 August 2025. The presentation and the report will be available on both and Prosafe's website, .

Terje Askvig, CEO, and Reese McNeel, CFO, will present the results at Pareto Securities, located at Dronning Mauds gate 3, 0115 Oslo, on 22 August 2025 at 10:00 CEST. This presentation is open to the public and will be live-streamed on Prosafe's website.

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to .

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




MENAFN08082025004107003653ID1109903662

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search