Prosafe SE: Invitation To Q2 And First Half 2025 Results - Webcast On August 22Nd
Terje Askvig, CEO, and Reese McNeel, CFO, will present the results at Pareto Securities, located at Dronning Mauds gate 3, 0115 Oslo, on 22 August 2025 at 10:00 CEST. This presentation is open to the public and will be live-streamed on Prosafe's website.
It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to .
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment