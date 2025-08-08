Satellite Internet Ground Station & Data Center Market Forecast Report To 2030, With Profiles Of Viasat, SES, Hughes Network Systems, Intelsat, Telesat Canada, Gilat Satellite Networks, And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$62.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$125.63 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Satellite Internet Ground Station & Data Center Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Satellite Internet Ground Station & Data Center Market, By Component:
- Ground Station Equipment Data Center Infrastructure Software & Services
Satellite Internet Ground Station & Data Center Market, By Technology:
- Very Small Aperture Terminal High Throughput Satellite Software-Defined Ground Systems Cloud-Based Ground Systems
Satellite Internet Ground Station & Data Center Market, By Industry Vertical:
- Government & Defense Telecom & IT Oil & Gas Mining Maritime Aviation Others
Satellite Internet Ground Station & Data Center Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States Canada Mexico
- Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain
- China India Japan South Korea Australia
- Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa
- Brazil Colombia Argentina
