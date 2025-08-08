Limitless X Holdings, Inc. Receives SEC Notice Of Qualification For Regulation A Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX), a company dedicated to inspiring and empowering individuals while also maximizing shareholder value through a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem that integrates health, wellness, entertainment, fintech, and real estate, is excited to announce that its Regulation A+ (Reg A+) Offering has been officially qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is now effective.

The strategic offering of Series D 15% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock represents a major milestone in the company's vision for long-term growth and capital expansion. With this qualification, Limitless X can now accept investments under the offering as it works to strengthen its financial position, accelerate expansion into new markets, and drive continued innovation across its diversified business verticals.

Key Highlights:





Stock Offering: Series D 15% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

Offering Size: Up to $75 million, if fully subscribed

Dividend Rate: 15% per annum, paid quarterly

Price per Share: $25.00 Use of Proceeds: We intend to allocate the funds toward operational scaling, product development and launch, sales growth, market expansion, and brand building, all with the objective of driving long-term shareholder value.



“We are thrilled to offer our shareholders this unique investment opportunity,” said Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X.“With a 15% fixed annual dividend and quarterly payouts, this high-yield Reg A+ offering presents a rare chance for everyday investors to access institutional-grade returns typically reserved for Wall Street insiders.

This offering marks a pivotal moment in our journey as we accelerate expansion across high-growth sectors including health, wellness, entertainment, digital assets, and real estate. Investors not only gain access to a steady income stream, but also become part of a dynamic public company with a long-term vision to redefine how value and innovation are delivered across industries.

Whether you're seeking passive income or long-term portfolio diversification, this is a ground-floor opportunity to invest in a forward-thinking ecosystem designed to deliver sustainable growth, consistent dividends, and meaningful shareholder value.”

About Limitless X Holdings, Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. is building a diversified, value-driven ecosystem targeting the expanding global markets in Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc., the Company operates a scalable Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce platform delivering innovative products and services that empower consumers to optimize their lifestyles and well-being.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including expectations about our expansion across key industries, consistent dividends and capital usage. Actual outcomes may differ due to regulatory conditions, macroeconomic factors, execution risk or other risks described in our Offering Circular, dated August 1, 2025, which is available at the SEC website and filed with the SEC at . Limitless X undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important Information

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any such offer will be made solely through the Offering Circular filed by Limitless X with the SEC, available at . Investing involves risks, and potential investors should carefully review the Offering Circular before making any investment decisions.

Media Contact

...

Investor Relations Contact

...