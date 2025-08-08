HM&M Named To 2025 INSIDE Public Accounting's Top 300 Firms List

- Susan I. Adams, CPA, CGMA

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HM&M, a Springline company (HM&M), a leading CPA firm with four offices in Texas, has once again been named to INSIDE Public Accounting's Top 300 Firms list. In the newly released 2025 rankings, HM&M is listed at No. 217, continuing its upward momentum among the nation's premier accounting firms.

“We are honored to be recognized once again among the top 300 accounting firms in the U.S.,” said Susan Adams, managing partner at HM&M.“This continued climb in our national ranking reflects our firm's unwavering commitment to excellence in client service and our strong, relationship-based approach. It's a testament to the dedication of our entire team.”

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) is the gold standard for ranking and reporting on the largest public accounting firms nationwide. The rankings are based on data compiled from the annual IPA Survey and Analysis of Firms, with participation from hundreds of firms across the country.

See the full Top 300 Firms here .

# # #

About HM&M

Founded in 1978, HM&M is a full-service accounting firm with nine partners and over 100 professionals. With expertise in tax compliance and planning, audit and assurance, outsourced accounting and advisory, HM&M serves clients across a range of industries, including construction, non-profit, healthcare, energy, and real estate, as well as high-net-worth families.

Known for its trusted, relationship-based approach, HM&M is devoted to delivering total client satisfaction while fostering a positive and supportive workplace environment.

Learn more at hmpc

Lucile Buller

HM&M

+1 713-520-5532

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.