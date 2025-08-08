Hamptons Hearts Beat For Mothers Worldwide

JHpiego logo (image credit: JHPiego)

JHPiego Leadership Team (Photo Credit: Dave Warren SIPA for AP)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Dave Warren SIPA for AP)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Dave Warren SIPA for AP)

Atmosphere - BIATCH Tequila (Photo Credit: Dave Warren SIPA for AP)

Jhpiego Friends Host Intimate Evening to Champion the Organizations Global Work for Women's Health

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An intimate and inspiring evening took place at the Southampton home of Heather Mnuchin in support of Jhpiego, the global nonprofit dedicated to ensuring maternal healthcare access and saving the lives of women and girls around the world.The event was hosted by Jhpiego Board Members Heather Mnuchin and Kara Pfeifer, along with KatieJ NYC founder Shari Fine and philanthropist Serena Levy. Guests gathered to celebrate Jhpiego's impactful work across more than 40 countries, helping underserved women and communities receive lifesaving care.Attendees enjoyed coastal Mediterranean cuisine from Calissa, with special thanks to owners Julia Levi, James Mallios, and Kylie Monagan. Beverages included a curated spritz bar featuring Luxardo, BIATCH Tequila cocktails, and Matcha Lemon Mixxi coolers. Guests also sipped on Kind of Wild wines by Katie Lee Biegel and Wild Wonder, a bubbly probiotic drink that added a refreshing and functional twist to the evening's offerings.The evening began with a heartfelt welcome from Heather Mnuchin, who shared her passion for Jhpiego's mission and the organization's global impact. Dr. Howie Mandel, a fellow member of Jhpiego's Board of Directors, delivered powerful remarks about Jhpiego's work on the ground and the lives it continues to save. The program concluded with closing reflections from Naomi Downey, Chief Development Officer at Jhpiego, who expressed deep gratitude to the hosts, partners, and guests.With continued support from global changemakers such as Ciara, Olivia Rodrigo, Zoe Saldaña, Kelly Rowland, and Molly Sims, Jhpiego is raising awareness and mobilizing action for maternal healthcare access-because every woman and girl deserves quality care, no matter where she lives.About Jhpiego:Jhpiego's global health experts live and work in more than 40 countries, sharing 45 years of organizational knowledge and field experience to improve the quality of health services for women and families. Our experts work in maternal and child health, HIV/AIDS, malaria, cervical cancer prevention and treatment, global health innovations, workforce development, and health systems strengthening. Jhpiego doctors, nurses, midwives, and global health professionals are available to answer questions on the latest in global health science and practice and their work in saving lives, improving health, and transforming futures.For more information, please visit:IG: @jhpiego | F: jhpiego | X / T: @Jhpiego

