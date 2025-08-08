10Th Local Dates Festival Concludes With Over 90,000 Visitors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 10th Local Dates Festival, organized by the Ministry of Municipality in collaboration with Souq Waqif Management, concluded its activities after running from July 24 to August 7. The event drew remarkable public interest, attracting more than 90,600 visitors.

A total of 114 local farms from across the country participated in the festival, which featured interactive competitions for both visitors and farmers, creating a lively and competitive atmosphere.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Municipality, total sales of dates reached 170,403 kilograms. The top-selling variety was Khalas, with 75,658 kilograms sold, followed by Shishi (33,057 kg), Khneizi (31,232 kg), and Barhi (18,772 kg). Additionally, 12,684 kilograms of other date varieties and 2,057 kilograms of fruits were sold.

Organizers praised the festival's success, highlighting its role in promoting local products, encouraging palm cultivation, and improving production quality. They also emphasized its contribution to agricultural sustainability, food security, and the preservation of national agricultural heritage.

The festival is considered a vital annual platform that energizes the agricultural sector and promotes sustainable consumption culture in the country.