10Th Local Dates Festival Concludes With Over 90,000 Visitors
Doha, Qatar: The 10th Local Dates Festival, organized by the Ministry of Municipality in collaboration with Souq Waqif Management, concluded its activities after running from July 24 to August 7. The event drew remarkable public interest, attracting more than 90,600 visitors.
A total of 114 local farms from across the country participated in the festival, which featured interactive competitions for both visitors and farmers, creating a lively and competitive atmosphere.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Municipality, total sales of dates reached 170,403 kilograms. The top-selling variety was Khalas, with 75,658 kilograms sold, followed by Shishi (33,057 kg), Khneizi (31,232 kg), and Barhi (18,772 kg). Additionally, 12,684 kilograms of other date varieties and 2,057 kilograms of fruits were sold.
Organizers praised the festival's success, highlighting its role in promoting local products, encouraging palm cultivation, and improving production quality. They also emphasized its contribution to agricultural sustainability, food security, and the preservation of national agricultural heritage.
The festival is considered a vital annual platform that energizes the agricultural sector and promotes sustainable consumption culture in the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment