President Ramkalawan Congratulates Seychellois Swimming Sensation Angelina Smythe
The President of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan on Friday morning welcomed to State House Seychellois swimming sensation Ms. Angelina Smythe, following her outstanding performance during the 13th Jeux de la Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien (CJSOI) being held in Seychelles.
The 16-year-old Seychellois athlete delivered an exceptional performance in the pool, clinching an impressive tally of 5 Gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals, making her the top medalist for the Seychelles' swimming team with a total of 11 medals.
President Ramkalawan extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Smythe, commending her dedication, discipline, and commitment to excellence.“Angelina, your remarkable achievements have brought immense pride to Seychelles. You have shown that with determination and hard work, our young athletes can shine brightly on the international stage,” the President said.
The Head of State further assured Ms. Smythe of the full support and encouragement of the Government of Seychelles as she continues to represent the nation in upcoming competitions. He wished her every success in her sporting career, urging her to keep inspiring fellow Seychellois youths.
“Seychelles is proud of you, Angelina. You carry our flag high, and the entire nation stands behind you,” President Ramkalawan added.
Also present for the meeting was the Minister for Youth, Family and Sports, Mrs Marie-Celine Zialor and Mrs Annalisa Smythe, Angelina's mother.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.
