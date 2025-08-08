The Coca-Cola Company Names New Leader For Africa Operating Unit

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Coca-Cola Company ( ) today announced that Luis Felipe Avellar will become president of the Africa operating unit effective Sept. 1.

Avellar currently serves as president of the company's Mexico operations, which are part of the Latin America operating unit. Avellar will succeed Luisa Ortega, who, as previously announced, is taking a new role as president of the company's Europe operating unit.

Avellar will report to Coca-Cola Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun.

“Luis has had an outstanding career that has included extensive leadership roles in our Latin America operations,” Braun said.“Luis also has experience working for our company in Africa, and I'm excited to see him return to Johannesburg to build on the system's ongoing work to serve the growing African market.”

About Luis Felipe Avellar

Avellar, 49, started his career at Coca-Cola in 2002 as a finance specialist in Brazil. He went on to serve in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility in Brazil before being named general manager of the Brazil South Region in 2016.

In 2019, he took a new role as vice president and general manager for Southern Africa, based in Johannesburg. Two years later, he returned to Latin America to serve as president of Brazil and South Cone operations. He was named to his current role in Mexico in 2023.

Avellar began his career in 1998 in the finance function with SC Johnson in Brazil.

Avellar earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro. He later earned an executive MBA in finance from the same university. Most recently, he completed the Advanced Management Program at IESE Business School in Spain.

