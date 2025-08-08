African Development Bank Commits To Zambia's Private Sector Growth At Investment Conference

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The African Development Bank ( ) reaffirmed its strong support for Zambia's private sector-led transformation by hosting a strategic side event during the inaugural Invest in Zambia International Conference (IZIC). The high-profile session, themed “Catalyzing Private Sector Growth: Unlocking AfDB's Financing Toolkit in Zambia,” successfully engaged private companies, financial institutions, development partners, and government representatives.

In his opening remarks, the Country Manager for Zambia, Raubil Olaniyi Durowoju, emphasized the Bank's growing focus on private sector operations, both at the institutional level and within Zambia's strategic development priorities.

“Across the Bank, from the President's office to every Regional and Country Strategy, there is a deliberate shift toward private sector development as the engine for economic transformation,” he stated.“Our Zambia Country Strategy Paper (2024–2029) is fully aligned with the Government's Eighth National Development Plan, with one of its key pillars focused on boosting private sector development through catalytic investments in infrastructure and agricultural value chains.”

The event featured presentations from sectoral and financial experts across key Bank departments, providing participants with actionable insights into the Bank's extensive capabilities.

The Financial Solutions Department presented the Bank's comprehensive range of non-sovereign instruments, including senior and subordinated loans, equity participation, trade finance, guarantees, risk participation agreements, and innovative blended finance options.

Sector specialists from Agriculture, Transport Infrastructure Industry and Services, and outlined the Bank's intervention priorities in their respective areas, highlighting opportunities for private sector engagement.

After moderating the side event, which aimed at exploring how the Bank could better support Zambia's private sector and accelerate investment in key sectors, Bleming Nekati, the Bank's Regional Head for Private Sector Operations in Southern Africa, concluded:“We are now well on our way to building a strong, diversified, and impactful pipeline of private sector operations in Zambia for delivery over the next 12 months and beyond”

“This is a defining moment for Zambia and the Bank as we accelerate private sector growth to unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and build a more prosperous and inclusive future,” he added.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, enabling participants to address sector-specific challenges and financing needs directly with experts from the Bank.

In addition to the side event, the Bank team held targeted bilateral meetings with multiple companies and financial institutions to explore opportunities for collaboration and advance pipeline development. These engagements reinforced the Bank's commitment to partnering with Zambia's private sector to deliver inclusive and transformative growth.

