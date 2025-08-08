New Smile Specialist In Town: Dr. Michael Dang Joins Stonehaven Dental In Waco

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 8, 2025 6:13 am - Dr. Michael Dang joins Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics in Waco, bringing advanced expertise in cosmetic, restorative, and orthodontic care. Schedule your visit today to experience personalized dental care from a trusted smile specialist.

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Dang to its Waco team. As a highly trained and compassionate smile specialist, Dr. Dang brings a unique blend of expertise in cosmetic and restorative dentistry, orthodontics, and comprehensive general care, strengthened by his advanced education in general dentistry residency.

With a strong foundation in both aesthetic and functional dental care, Dr. Dang is dedicated to helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles that last a lifetime. His approach combines clinical excellence with a warm, patient-centered focus, making him a welcome addition to the Stonehaven family.

“We're excited to have Dr. Michael Dang join our Waco location,” said Dr. Charles Town, senior dental specialist at Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics.“His advanced training and broad skill set allow us to expand the range of high-quality care we provide to our patients every day.”

Dr. Dang's AEGD residency has equipped him with specialized experience in handling complex dental cases, including full-mouth restorations, orthodontic planning, and cosmetic enhancements. His ability to merge functionality with artistry makes him especially well-suited for patients seeking transformative smile solutions.

“Dr. Dang brings a well-rounded and highly skilled perspective to our clinical team,” added Dr. Taryen Slepicoff, orthodontic specialist and partner at the practice.“We're confident that his arrival will elevate our patient experience and further our mission of delivering exceptional care in a comfortable, supportive environment.”

About Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics is a trusted provider of full-service dental and orthodontic care across Texas. Led by a team of experienced professionals including Dr. Charles Town and Dr. Taryen Slepicoff, the clinic offers a wide variety of services such as cleanings, fillings, braces, Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, and advanced restorative treatments. The Waco team is proud to welcome new patients and introduce them to the high standard of care that defines Stonehaven.