Through Hole Connectors Market Set To Hit $12.0 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 8, 2025 6:16 am - Industry revenue for Through Hole Connectors is estimated to rise to $12.0 billion by 2035 from $5.5 billion of 2024. The revenue growth of market players is expected to average at 7.4% annually for the period 2024 to 2035.

Through Hole Connectors is critical across several key applications including telecommunications, automotive, aerospace & defense and industrial automation. The report unwinds growth & revenue expansion opportunities at Through Hole Connectors's Connector Type, Applications, Material, Mounting Style and Contact Plating including industry revenue forecast.

Industry Leadership and Competitive Landscape

The Through Hole Connectors market is characterized by intense competition, with a number of leading players such as TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, 3M Company, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Foxconn Technology Group, JST Mfg. Co. Ltd., Samtec Inc., Harting Technology Group, ITT Inc., Kyocera Corporation and Yazaki Corporation.

The Through Hole Connectors market is projected to expand substantially, driven by rising demand in electronics manufacturing and advancements in automotive technology. This growth is expected to be further supported by Industry trends like Expansion of Telecommunication Infrastructure.

Moreover, the key opportunities, such as expanding telecommunication infrastructure, electric vehicle revolution and strategic collaborations with tech giants, are anticipated to create revenue pockets in major demand hubs including U.S., China, Germany, Japan and South Korea.

Regional Shifts and Evolving Supply Chains

North America and Asia-Pacific are the two most active and leading regions in the market. With challenges like technological advancements and manufacturing complexities, Through Hole Connectors market's supply chain from raw material suppliers / component manufacturers / assembly & testing services to end users is expected to evolve & expand further; and industry players will make strategic advancement in emerging markets including Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia for revenue diversification and TAM expansion.

