Cheapest 2025 Carolina Panthers Tickets Online With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Seats For Home And Away Games On Sale

Are you ready to cheer on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in the 2025 NFL season? As the team, led by head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young, aims to build on their 2024 progress, fans can secure cheap 2025 Carolina Panthers tickets online at CapitalCityTickets. By using the exclusive promo code CITY10, you can save even more on tickets to thrilling home games in Charlotte, NC. This guide highlights the biggest 2025 Panthers home games, the best seats to buy at Bank of America Stadium, and how to score affordable tickets for an unforgettable game-day experience.

Why Buy Carolina Panthers Tickets at CapitalCityTickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted ticket marketplace offering discount Carolina Panthers tickets for all 2025 home and away games. With a user-friendly platform, no hidden fees, and a 100% buyer guarantee, it's the go-to destination for fans seeking affordable NFL tickets. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to unlock additional savings, whether you're looking for budget-friendly upper-level seats or premium sideline views. From NFC South rivalries to high-profile matchups, CapitalCityTickets ensures you get the best prices to experience the Panthers'“Keep Pounding” spirit live.

Top 2025 Carolina Panthers Home Games at Bank of America Stadium

The 2025 season brings an exciting slate of home games to Bank of America Stadium, a 75,523-seat, open-air venue known for its vibrant atmosphere and fan-friendly amenities. Here are some of the biggest Panthers home games to watch in 2025, based on the announced schedule, with ticket prices reflecting current market trends:

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Date TBD, Bank of America Stadium): A heated NFC South rivalry, this game against the Falcons is a fan favorite. Tickets start as low as $13 for upper-level seats, making it an affordable option for families.

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (November 9, 2025, 1:00 PM): Another NFC South showdown, this matchup against the Saints promises intensity. Tickets start around $50, with premium seats reaching $350.

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys (September 28, 2025, 1:00 PM): Facing“America's Team,” this high-demand game draws huge crowds. Tickets start at $91.71, with an average price of $315.27.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills (December 7, 2025, 1:00 PM): A clash against the Bills, led by Josh Allen, offers an exciting inter-conference battle. Tickets start around $75 for upper-level seats.

Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns (Preseason, August 8, 2025, 7:00 PM): This preseason opener is the cheapest way to experience Bank of America Stadium, with tickets starting at just $12.

Additional notable home games include matchups against the Arizona Cardinals (December 21, 2025, starting at $25.30) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Date TBD, starting at $10). Preseason games, like the one against the Pittsburgh Steelers (August 22, 2025), also offer budget-friendly options with tickets as low as $15.

Best Seats to Buy at Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium offers a variety of seating options to suit different budgets and preferences, from budget-friendly upper-level seats to premium VIP suites. Here are the best seats for Panthers home games in 2025, balancing cost, view, and experience:

Lower Level Sideline (Sections 101-126): For the best view of the action, choose seats along the 50-yard line in sections 111-115 (home side) or 131-135 (visitor side). These offer unobstructed midfield views but are pricier, starting at $150 for regular-season games and up to $1,800 for high-demand matchups like the Cowboys. Ideal for fans wanting to be close to the field.

Club Level (Sections 311-340): Club seats provide cushioned seating, access to exclusive lounges, and upscale dining options. Located at midfield, sections 313-316 and 336-339 offer excellent views and comfort, with prices starting at $200. Perfect for fans seeking a premium experience, especially in colder December games.

Lower Level End Zone (Sections 101-110, 128-139): End zone seats put you close to the action for touchdowns and celebrations, with prices starting at $50-$100 for games like the Saints or Cardinals. Sections 104-108 are great for catching player interactions.

Upper Level Corners (Sections 501-554): For budget-conscious fans, upper-level corner seats in sections 501-508 or 541-554 provide a panoramic view of the field at the lowest prices, starting at $10-$25 for games like the Falcons or preseason matchups. These are ideal for groups or families.

Luxury Suites (Between 200/300 and 500 Levels): For a VIP experience, suites offer private seating, catering, and premium amenities. Prices start at $500 per seat for select games, but availability is limited. Contact CapitalCityTickets for suite inquiries.

For the best value, opt for preseason games or matchups against less high-profile opponents like the Cardinals, where tickets can start as low as $10-$25. Buying early for high-demand games like the Cowboys or Bills ensures better seat selection and pricing.

How to Score the Cheapest 2025 Panthers Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

Follow these steps to secure cheap Carolina Panthers tickets online at CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Browse the full 2025 Panthers schedule, including home games at Bank of America Stadium and away games at venues like Lambeau Field or Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Choose Your Game and Seats: Use the interactive Bank of America Stadium seating chart to select your preferred sections, from affordable upper-level corners to premium club seats.

Apply Promo Code CITY10: At checkout, enter CITY10 to save 10% on your ticket purchase, maximizing savings on any seating level.

Complete Your Order: Tickets are delivered electronically via e-tickets, which can be downloaded to your phone for mobile-only entry at Bank of America Stadium. Follow the email instructions to add tickets to your digital wallet.

For the best deals, purchase tickets early for high-demand games like the Cowboys or Bills, as prices can rise closer to game day. For lower-profile games, last-minute purchases may yield discounts as sellers lower prices.

Why Bank of America Stadium Is a Must-Visit for Panthers Fans

Located in Uptown Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium is a premier NFL venue, opened in 1996 and owned by the Panthers, one of the few NFL teams to own their stadium. With a capacity of 75,523, it features modern amenities like HD video boards, 360-degree ribbon boards, and free Wi-Fi for all guests. Fans can enjoy Carolina-style barbecue, tacos, and Krispy Kreme donuts at concession stands, with cashless payments for convenience. Gates open two hours before kickoff, allowing time for tailgating and exploring attractions like the Keep Pounding Drum or the Uptown Charlotte area, home to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and vibrant restaurants.

Tips for an Unforgettable Game Day at Bank of America Stadium

Book Early for Big Games: High-demand matchups like Panthers vs. Cowboys or Bills sell out quickly. Use promo code CITY10 to secure affordable tickets early.

Opt for Preseason Games: The cheapest tickets are for preseason games like Panthers vs. Browns, starting at $12, perfect for budget-conscious fans.

Arrive Early: Get to the stadium 1.5-2 hours before kickoff to find parking, enjoy tailgating, or explore Uptown Charlotte's attractions.

Check Tailgating Rules: Tailgating is permitted but follows strict guidelines. Review Bank of America Stadium's policies to ensure a smooth experience.

Use Mobile Entry: Bank of America Stadium is mobile-entry only. Download your e-tickets from CapitalCityTickets and add them to your phone's wallet.

Don't miss your chance to experience the Carolina Panthers live at Bank of America Stadium in 2025! With CapitalCityTickets, you can find the cheapest 2025 Panthers tickets online for every home game, from NFC South rivalries against the Falcons and Saints to marquee matchups against the Cowboys and Bills. Use promo code CITY10 to save 10% on all seating levels, from upper-level bargains to premium club seats.

Shop now at CapitalCityTickets and join Panthers Nation to“Keep Pounding” in an unforgettable NFL season!