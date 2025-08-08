Pediatric Obesity Market Expected To Experience Major Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight VIVUS LLC, Novartis, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Jack Yanovski

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Pediatric Obesity Companies in the market include - Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, VIVUS LLC, Novartis, Rhythm Pharma, Jack Yanovski, and others.

DelveInsight's “Pediatric Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pediatric Obesity, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pediatric Obesity market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Pediatric Obesity market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Pediatric Obesity Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Pediatric Obesity Market Report:



The Pediatric Obesity market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In September 2024, Novo Nordisk highlighted the effectiveness of its obesity treatment, Saxenda (liraglutide), in children under 12 through positive Phase III trial results. Participants receiving Saxenda experienced an average reduction of 5.8% in body mass index (BMI), whereas the placebo group saw a decrease of only 1.6%. The Phase III trial findings were presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) conference in Spain.

In 2023, around 8 million children aged 5 to 19 were affected by obesity across the 7MM. With ongoing lifestyle trends, this figure is anticipated to rise substantially in the coming years.

Research indicates that the prevalence of overweight, including obesity, among children and adolescents aged 5–19 has surged from 8% in 1990 to 20% in 2022. This increase has been observed in both genders, with 19% of girls and 21% of boys classified as overweight in 2022.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest prevalence of childhood obesity cases, while Spain had the lowest.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals intends to file a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) with the US FDA in Q2 2024 to extend IMCIVREE's label to include children aged 2 to 6 years

Key Pediatric Obesity Companies: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, VIVUS LLC, Novartis, Rhythm Pharma, Jack Yanovski, and others

Key Pediatric Obesity Therapies: WEGOVY (semaglutide), SAXENDA (liraglutide), Tirzepatide, VI-0521, Sandostatin LAR, Setmelanotide, Orlistat, and others The Pediatric Obesity market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Pediatric Obesity pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pediatric Obesity market dynamics.

Pediatric Obesity Overview

Pediatric obesity refers to the condition of having excess body fat in children and adolescents. It is a complex medical condition characterized by an abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat that may negatively affect a child's health and well-being.

Get a Free sample for the Pediatric Obesity Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Pediatric Obesity Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Pediatric Obesity Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pediatric Obesity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Pediatric Obesity

Prevalent Cases of Pediatric Obesity by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Pediatric Obesity Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Pediatric Obesity

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Pediatric Obesity epidemiology trends @ Pediatric Obesity Epidemiology Forecast

Pediatric Obesity Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Pediatric Obesity market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Pediatric Obesity market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Pediatric Obesity Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Pediatric Obesity Therapies and Key Companies



WEGOVY (semaglutide): Novo Nordisk

SAXENDA (liraglutide): Novo Nordisk

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

VI-0521: VIVUS LLC

Sandostatin LAR: Novartis

Setmelanotide: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Orlistat: Jack Yanovski

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Pediatric Obesity market share @ Pediatric Obesity Treatment Landscape

Scope of the Pediatric Obesity Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Pediatric Obesity Companies: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, VIVUS LLC, Novartis, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Jack Yanovski, and others

Key Pediatric Obesity Therapies: WEGOVY (semaglutide), SAXENDA (liraglutide), Tirzepatide, VI-0521, Sandostatin LAR, Setmelanotide, Orlistat, and others

Pediatric Obesity Therapeutic Assessment: Pediatric Obesity current marketed and Pediatric Obesity emerging therapies

Pediatric Obesity Market Dynamics: Pediatric Obesity market drivers and Pediatric Obesity market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Pediatric Obesity Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pediatric Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Pediatric Obesity companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Pediatric Obesity Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Pediatric Obesity Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pediatric Obesity

3. SWOT analysis of Pediatric Obesity

4. Pediatric Obesity Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pediatric Obesity Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pediatric Obesity Disease Background and Overview

7. Pediatric Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pediatric Obesity

9. Pediatric Obesity Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pediatric Obesity Unmet Needs

11. Pediatric Obesity Emerging Therapies

12. Pediatric Obesity Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pediatric Obesity Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Pediatric Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pediatric Obesity Market Drivers

16. Pediatric Obesity Market Barriers

17. Pediatric Obesity Appendix

18. Pediatric Obesity Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.