Banking Expert Predicts Stable Dollar Exchange Rate, Less Volatile Euro Fluctuations Next Week

As explained by Liesovyi, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) remains a key market participant, using foreign exchange interventions to balance the demand and supply of the U.S. dollar.

In the near future, the regulator will likely implement a moderate policy, as the market is able to ensure balance on its own – primarily, due to the activity of the agricultural sector amid the harvesting season, when farms massively sell currency to purchase fuel. Hence, the demand for the U.S. dollar will not greatly exceed the supply.

“Within this scenario, currency indicators will remain stable: fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate, the gap between the interbank and cash market rates, as well as the difference between buying and selling will remain at a minimal level. The forecast indicates that the U.S. dollar exchange rate will remain in the range of about UAH 41.65-42, without significant spikes,” Liesovyi told.

Meanwhile, in his words, the exchange rate of the euro is influenced by the global conjuncture of the dollar/euro currency pair and internal fluctuations in the hryvnia to dollar exchange rate. This ratio determines the value of the euro on the Ukrainian market.

“Despite the volatility of the exchange rate, no sharp fluctuations or crisis shifts are expected. The U.S. dollar as a reserve world currency remains a reliable asset. As does the euro supported by the stable economy of the EU, which reduces the risks of its depreciation. Thus, the European currency exchange rate, as before, will fluctuate within the traditional corridor – approximately USD 1.15-1.20 per euro,” Liesovyi noted.

A reminder that, as of August 8, 2025, the official exchange rate of the Ukrainian hryvnia was set as follows: UAH 41.45 for the U.S. dollar (UAH 41.61 as of August 7, 2025); UAH 48.27 for the euro (UAH 48.28 as of August 7, 2025).

