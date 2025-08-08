Russians Attack Sumy With Drone, Causing Damage And Fires
“The enemy launched a drone strike on Sumy , causing residents to see smoke in the city. The attack damaged a non-residential building and set the roof on fire,” Kryvosheyko said.
According to him, there were no casualties. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.Read also: Russian troops launch nearly 110 strikes on Sumy region in 24 hours, causing casualties
As reported by Ukrinform, a civilian was injured and non-residential buildings, a store, and a car were damaged in the Sumy community as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian strike drones.
