Russians Attack Sumy With Drone, Causing Damage And Fires

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Kryvosheyko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy launched a drone strike on Sumy , causing residents to see smoke in the city. The attack damaged a non-residential building and set the roof on fire,” Kryvosheyko said.

According to him, there were no casualties. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, a civilian was injured and non-residential buildings, a store, and a car were damaged in the Sumy community as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian strike drones.