Azerbaijan's Judo Team Prepares For Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijani men's judo team is undergoing intensive training sessions at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex, with two sessions per day, Azernews reports.

The first part of the training focuses on physical preparation, while the second phase is dedicated to technical and tactical work on the tatami.

The training camp is led by Performance Director and Head Coach Richard Trautman, senior coaches Elkhan Mammadov and Robert Kravchik, as well as senior physical preparation coach Hasrat Mammadov.

The camp is aimed at preparing for the Islamic Solidarity Games and other upcoming international competitions.

The national team will continue their training in Baku, after which the judo athletes will participate in an international camp in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from September 6 to 19.

The team's final training session was observed by participants of an international summer camp in Guba, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games will be the 6th edition of the event, scheduled to take place from November 7 to 21, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the organization of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA).

This will be the second time the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee will host the Games. After the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, were postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2025 edition will mark the return of the event to its regular 4-year cycle.

It is anticipated that all 57 member countries of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation will participate in the Games.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh will feature 24 sports, including 21 regular sports and 3 para-sports.

Recall that Azerbaijan hosted Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, featured athletes competing in 20 sports, with 24 distinct disciplines.

The games took place from May 12-22, 2017, and involved over 50 participating countries.

Some sports also included disabled sport events such as athletics and judo.