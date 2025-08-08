403
UK PM Rejects Gaza Escalation Decision As Wrong
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday rejected the Israeli occupation government's decision to take control of Gaza as "wrong", calling for reconsidering it.
"The Israeli Government's decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately," he said in a press statement.
"This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed," he added.
The UK prime minister also called for ensuring a ceasefire and delivering more humanitarian aid to the enclave's population as every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens.
Starmer pointed out that his country is working with its allies on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, and ultimately achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli occupation government approved its head Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City and expand its military operations. (end)
