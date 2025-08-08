403
Berlin Suspends Arms Exports To Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday that his government would halt the export of military equipment to the Israeli occupation which could be used in the Gaza Strip.
Merz said in a press statement that it was "increasingly difficult to understand" how a tougher military plan would help achieve the Israeli occupation aims.
"The even tougher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, which was decided on by the Israeli cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult, from the German government's point of view, to understand how these goals are to be achieved," he added.
"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," he stressed.
The German chancellor added that Berlin "remains deeply concerned about the ongoing suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip".
Berlin has long been one of the Israeli occupation's staunchest European allies and has repeatedly refused to halt its arms exports to the Israeli occupation army.
The Israeli occupation government on Thursday evening approved its head Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City and expand its military operations. (end)
