BRP Will Present Its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO ) will hold its second quarter FY26 financial results conference call on Friday, August 29, 2025 .
José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the second quarter of FY26 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 am (EDT).
Second Quarter FY26 Results
The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Friday, August 29, at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).
For investors and analysts:
Telephone: 1 800 717-1738 (toll-free in North America)
Event code: 50511
Click here for international dial-in numbers
Webcast: Click here to access the webcast.
Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.
About BRP
BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.
@BRPNews
Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
