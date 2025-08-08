Galco Celebrates 50 Years Of Industrial Distribution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For 50 years, we've proudly served as a trusted distributor, helping our customers increase uptime, improve safety, and boost efficiency with products from the industry's leading manufacturers," said Allison Sabia, President and CEO of Galco. "This milestone is a testament to our incredible customers, dedicated employees, and valued partners who continue to drive our success."

From its humble beginnings, Galco has expanded into a state-of-the-art, 70,000-square-foot facility and operates three additional distribution centers in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee, ensuring fast delivery of millions of industrial automation products. As a distributor for over 450 leading manufacturers, Galco supports thousands of industrial applications in automotive, renewable energy, food and beverage, and beyond.

As Galco enters its next 50 years, the company remains committed to innovation and driving industrial progress. "We wouldn't be here without the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the strong partnerships we've built with our suppliers," added Sabia. "As we look toward the future, we're excited to continue providing the solutions that power the world today-and for generations to come."

As part of the celebration, Galco will host the 2025 Galco Electronics & Automation Show on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, bringing together leading manufacturers, live product demos, training sessions, and networking opportunities. To learn more about and register to attend Galco's 50th-anniversary celebration, visit .

About Galco

Founded in 1975, Galco Industrial Electronics is a global distributor and service provider of industrial automation products, offering expert repair, field services, and engineering solutions to help businesses reduce downtime, increase efficiency, and enhance operational safety. With millions of products in stock and industry-leading customer support, Galco is a trusted partner for OEMs, system integrators, and maintainers of commercial and industrial facilities worldwide. For more information, visit Galco.

SOURCE Galco Industrial Electronics, Inc.