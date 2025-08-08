Trump's Lunar Power Play: Nuclear Reactors On The Moon Ignite Space Race

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com - In a bold move echoing the Cold War-era space race, President Donald Trump proposed fast-tracking NASA's ambitious plan to deploy 100-kilowatt small modular reactor (SMR) on the Moon by 2030, a strategic move aimed at ensuring U.S. leadership in the lunar economy and countering rival efforts from China and Russia. The initiative has ignited a frenzy in nuclear stocks tied to space and microreactor innovation.

This ambitious directive, outlined in recent statements from Trump's acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy, could revolutionize space exploration by providing reliable power for long-term lunar habitats, scientific outposts, and resource mining. As NASA pushes for a 40-kilowatt reactor, enough to power about 33 U.S. households, the initiative not only advances America's cosmic footprint but also supercharges the small modular reactor (SMR) industry, potentially unlocking billions in contracts and innovation. With the global SMR market projected to reach $18 billion by 2030 (Allied Market Research), here's how Trump's moonshot could benefit key companies and reshape the sector.

Trump's plan responds to China and Russia's mid-2030s reactor deployment for their lunar base, emphasizing U.S. leadership in space nuclear tech. NASA's Artemis program, already budgeting over $1 billion for lunar infrastructure, would accelerate under this push, focusing on fission surface power systems for reliable energy in the moon's harsh environment, where solar power falters during 14-day lunar nights. This could spur public-private partnerships, similar to SpaceX's Starship contracts, driving investment in compact, safe reactors.

Companies Set to Benefit from Lunar Nuclear Push

Several firms with expertise in nuclear propulsion, SMRs, and space tech stand to gain from increased funding and contracts. Here are the top players:

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) has NASA contracts for fission surface power tech and delivered reactors for previous missions, like Voyager, and cemented itself as a key contender for lunar reactor contracts. With $2.5 billion in 2024 revenue (up 6% YoY), BWXT could see boosts from lunar projects, as it's involved in NASA's $5 million reactor design awards in 2022. BWXT is already building reactors like the Pele portable mini-reactor (1.5 MW) for remote military bases and disaster zones.

Oklo's (NYSE: OKLO) Aurora microreactor, built for autonomous remote operations, was spotlighted as a leading contender for off-earth deployment and has gained over 290% YTD.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) specializes in SMRs and the only company with NRC-approved SMRs. NuScale's VOYGR reactors are modular and scalable, ideal for space applications. The company's FDA-approved design (first SMR certification in 2023) positions it for lunar adaptations, with $100 million in DOE funding for advanced reactors. 2024 revenue hit $22 million, with a $1.2 billion pipeline. Analysts like B. Riley (Buy, $14 target) see moon plans accelerating commercialization, in a market growing at 9% CAGR to $6.8 billion by 2029 (MarketsandMarkets). Shares soared nearly 400% in the past year on investor belief that its 77 MWe VOYGR platforms could scale to lunar or orbital microgrids.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) acquired Ultra Safe Nuclear's MMR and Pylon space reactor IP and is positioned for power applications on lunar or cis-lunar missions, as its Nano Nuclear subsidiary is developing microreactors like ZEUS and ODIN for cis lunar applications using TRISO fuel and ALIP cooling.

Impact on the Small Modular Reactor Industry

Trump's plan could be a game-changer for the SMR industry, valued at $5.8 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2029 (MarketsandMarkets, 9% CAGR). Lunar applications demand compact, safe designs, SMR hallmarks, accelerating R&D and commercialization for earthly uses like data centers (Google's 2024 SMR deal with Kairos Power) and remote power.

NASA's $1 billion+ lunar budget could flow to SMR firms, spurring $10-20 billion in investments (IEA estimates for advanced nuclear). Challenges include radiation shielding and launch safety, but success could validate SMRs, reducing costs from $5,000/kW to $3,000/kW by 2030 (World Nuclear Association).

This moonshot revives U.S. nuclear innovation. With China leading SMR deployments (20 reactors planned), Trump's push could reclaim U.S. dominance, benefiting domestic firms amid global energy transitions.

Trump's executive directive accelerates push for nuclear solutions in space. Duffy requested industry proposals within 60 days for a deployable reactor capable of generating 100 kW, enough to power about 80 homes on Earth, or critical infrastructure on the Moon. As Duffy stated, "A nuclear reactor would assist with long stays on the moon," this plan could propel the space economy.

The plan targets strategic dominance, as the first nation to install a Moon reactor could establish“keep-out zones”, shrinking the operational map for rivals. Investors see terrestrial upside syncing with space ambition.

With NASA accelerating timelines, nuclear supply chain reform underway, and geopolitical bids heating up, 2025 could mark the year microreactors shift from science fiction to strategic infrastructure.

