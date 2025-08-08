United-Guardian Reports Second Quarter Results

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated,“Sales of our pharmaceuticals and medical lubricants both increased for the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. Sales of our medical lubricants increased by 12% and pharmaceutical product sales increased by 11% in the first six months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. Those increases were offset by a decrease of sales of our cosmetic ingredients in the first six months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. This decrease was attributable to reduced purchases by Ashland Specialty Ingredients (“ASI”), our largest cosmetic distributor. The primary reason for the decrease in purchases by ASI was softer demand in Asia, which resulted in an inventory overstock situation that ASI had to work down before it could increase its purchases. We are working closely with ASI and are hopeful that cosmetic sales will improve in the second half of the year as this overstock situation is resolved. We are also initiating a new project to have Renacidin®, our most important pharmaceutical product, included in additional drug formularies. If this project is successful, we should be able to significantly increase sales of Renacidin over the coming years.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and sexual wellness ingredients.