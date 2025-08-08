Remitly Announces Upcoming Webinar And Investor Conference Participation
Post-Earnings Webinar with Goldman Sachs on Stablecoins and the Outlook for Cross-Border
Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time / 10 a.m. Pacific Time
Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025
Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Please reach out to Will Nance, Goldman Sachs research analyst, at ... or register here for access to the August 13 live webinar. The presentation at GS Communacopia Conference will be webcast live from Remitly's investor relations website at . After each of the presentations, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.
About Remitly
Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly's digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.
Investor Relations Contact:
Luv Sodha
...
Media Inquiries:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
