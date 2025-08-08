Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Remitly Announces Upcoming Webinar And Investor Conference Participation


2025-08-08 09:02:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following webinar and investor conference:

Post-Earnings Webinar with Goldman Sachs on Stablecoins and the Outlook for Cross-Border

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time / 10 a.m. Pacific Time

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Please reach out to Will Nance, Goldman Sachs research analyst, at ... or register here for access to the August 13 live webinar. The presentation at GS Communacopia Conference will be webcast live from Remitly's investor relations website at . After each of the presentations, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.

About Remitly
Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly's digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Luv Sodha

...

Media Inquiries:

...

SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.


MENAFN08082025004107003653ID1109903510

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search