Enovis To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 13th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3rd at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10th at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.
A link to the live audio webcasts, as well as a replay of these events, will be available on the Company's website under the Investors tab at Events and Presentations.
ABOUT ENOVIS
Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company's extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit .
Contact:
Kyle Rose
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
...
