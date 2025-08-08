GCM Grosvenor To Host Investor Day On October 15, 2025
GCM Grosvenor's Michael Sacks, Board Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Jon Levin, President, and Pamela Bentley, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by other members of the senior management team to present the firm's long-term strategy, key business drivers, investment initiatives, and financial outlook. The presentation will include a live question and answer session with senior management.
The event will be held both virtually and in person. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance will be by invitation only, and advance registration will be required.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor's website at . Presentation materials will be posted on the morning of the event, and a recording of the webcast will be made available following its conclusion.
For questions regarding GCM Grosvenor's Investor Day, please contact Investor Relations at: ....
About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $86 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com .
Public Shareholders Contact
Stacie Selinger
...
312-506-6583
Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck
H/Advisors Abernathy
...al / ...al
212-371-5999
