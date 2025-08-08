The Goodness Co. By Ebru Sile Goksel And Ipek Eris Ugurlu Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Award

The Goodness Co.

Innovative packaging design aligns with the body's circadian rhythm, making healthy snacking visually appealing and emotionally engaging

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced The Goodness Co. by Ebru Sile Goksel and Ipek Eris Ugurlu as the Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the award within the packaging industry and positions the winning design as a notable achievement in the field.The Goodness Co. packaging design addresses current trends and needs within the industry by merging scientific credibility with emotional engagement. The design transforms functional, nutrient-dense snacks into visually appealing and emotionally engaging products, making healthy habits more desirable and accessible to consumers. By aligning the packaging with the body's circadian rhythm, The Goodness Co. offers practical benefits for users and advances packaging industry standards through its innovative approach.The award-winning design features a seamless gradient that transitions from morning to evening, with each bar symbolizing a distinct time, mood, and function. The clean, minimal packaging concept is inspired by the sky's natural color transitions, creating a visually striking and cohesive experience when the bars are placed together. The harmonious gradient and playful typography deepen the emotional connection and enrich the overall consumer experience, setting The Goodness Co. apart from competitors in the market.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as motivation for Studio Born's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and inspire new directions within the brand, contributing to the advancement of the packaging industry as a whole. The Goodness Co. stands as an example of how thoughtful design can transform the perception and experience of healthy snacking.The Goodness Co. was designed by Creative Directors & Designers Ebru Sile Goksel and Ipek Eris Ugurlu, Graphic Designer Alara Murkozoglu, with Brand Naming by Studio Born and Copywriting by Ipek Senol.Interested parties may learn more at:About Studio BornStudio Born is an independent design studio based in Miami and Istanbul, with a focus on branding, packaging, and graphic design. Founded by the design duo Ebru Sile Goksel and Ipek Eris Ugurlu in early 2017, Studio Born is passionate about transforming good ideas into good design. They view their brands as good friends and their work as inspiring memories, thriving on a powerful identity to share one good journey.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness in the Packaging Design category, based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria to identify designs that demonstrate creativity, innovation, and the potential to advance the packaging industry. By celebrating these remarkable achievements on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to promote the principles of good design and inspire the development of superior products that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

