OLLIE GRANT PRIVATE WEALTH SELECTED AS TOP WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRACTICE TO WATCH BY IAOTB

Ollie Grant will be honored at the International Association of Top Businesses and IAOTP's annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ollie Grant Private Wealth a leader in the financial services and wealth management sector, was recently selected as Top Wealth Management Practice to Watch for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Ryan Foncannon, award-winning global Financial Advisor and Managing Partner, whose vision and dedication have firmly established Ollie Grant Private Wealth as a transformative force in virtual family office services. With more than 18 years of experience, Mr. Foncannon has built a reputation for delivering strategic financial guidance to affluent clients and business owners, offering a sophisticated multi-disciplinary approach tailored to their unique needs.Ollie Grant Private Wealth is known for providing a full-scale family office experience, specializing in advanced tax strategies, wealth preservation, and efficient business planning. The firm's mission is to help business owners and high-income earners reposition tax liabilities into income-producing assets while leveraging tax credits and cost-saving measures. Mr. Foncannon's deep expertise in analyzing business operations and 1040 tax returns consistently uncovers high-impact tax strategies, often saving clients anywhere from $100,000 to over a million dollars annually.Mr. Foncannon holds the Series 65 license, National Social Security Advisor (NSSA) credentials, and the Certified Long-Term Care (CLTC) designation. He is also a Certified Wealth Planning Advisor (CWPA) with the Southern California Institute, where he assists in implementing advanced tax reduction strategies for large estates and significant capital gains events.His expertise spans what he defines as the 6 Pillars of Advanced Planning:●Advanced Tax Planning●Banking & Financing●Business & Personal Advisory●Insurance●Legal●Private Wealth ManagementThrough this framework, Ryan leads cohesive teams of professionals dedicated to minimizing taxes, maximizing efficiency, and protecting multi-generational wealth for clients across the globe.As a result of this award, Ollie Grant Private Wealth will be featured in IAOTB's annual Global Business Spotlight and honored at the IAOTB Annual Awards Gala, being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December, to celebrate the achievements of top-performing businesses worldwide.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP and IAOTB, stated:“Ryan Foncannon and his businesses exemplify the high-caliber leadership and innovation we seek in our Top Wealth Management honorees. We are thrilled to welcome them into our global network of top-performing professionals and organizations.”Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for professionals and companies demonstrating industry impact, visionary leadership, and excellence in service delivery. Candidates undergo a rigorous vetting process based on performance, reputation, and measurable success.For more information or media inquiries, please visit: For more information please visit:About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:●Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly●High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services●Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign●Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit .

