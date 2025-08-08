From Facebook Scroll To QAR 250,000: How A Simple Shopping Trip Earned Nepal's Ghanshyam C A Life-Changing Win In Qatar

What started as a casual scroll through Facebook turned into a life-changing moment for Ghanshyam C, a Nepali expat living in Qatar for nearly seven years. After spotting an ad for Mega Deals, Ghanshyam decided to verify its authenticity with a friend who had previously won - and took a chance. He purchased two tote bags worth QAR 200, received four raffle tickets, and soon found himself QAR 250,000 richer.

MENAFN08082025007385015968ID1109903494