From Facebook Scroll To QAR 250,000: How A Simple Shopping Trip Earned Nepal's Ghanshyam C A Life-Changing Win In Qatar


2025-08-08 09:00:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

What started as a casual scroll through Facebook turned into a life-changing moment for Ghanshyam C, a Nepali expat living in Qatar for nearly seven years. After spotting an ad for Mega Deals, Ghanshyam decided to verify its authenticity with a friend who had previously won - and took a chance. He purchased two tote bags worth QAR 200, received four raffle tickets, and soon found himself QAR 250,000 richer.

