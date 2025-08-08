Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CCTV Footage Captures Murder Of Huma Qureshi's Cousin Asif


2025-08-08 09:00:54
Shocking CCTV footage has emerged of the brutal murder of Asif Qureshi, cousin of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The incident occurred after a heated parking dispute when Asif asked two men to move their scooter blocking his home entrance. The verbal argument escalated into violence, with the two brothers, Gautam and Ujjwal, attacking Asif with a sharp weapon.

