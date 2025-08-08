Retail Can't Get Enough Of 4CHAN Coin After Meme Token Hits Record High

The 4CHAN Coin, a meme token linked to the notorious imageboard community, more than doubled over the past week, driven by a wave of retail buying and renewed social media hype after it hit a fresh all-time high as August kicked off.

Trading volume more than doubled from the previous week, signaling fresh speculative interest despite the token's lack of fundamentals. Retail interest in 4CHAN also surged sharply in August, with Stocktwits data showing significant upticks across all key engagement metrics.

In early morning trading on Friday, 4CHAN's price had dipped 1.4% in the past 24 hours, still marking a more than 107% jump over the past seven days. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token was in the 'extremely bullish' territory, up from 'extremely bearish' a month ago.

One retail user on the platform was 'bullish' on the token, noting that 4CHAN's price appears to be on the rise again after a dip, following the meme token's record high.

Another expressed optimism that 4CHAN's price was likely to keep rallying as Ethereum (ETH) charts a course to hit $4,000, which was last seen in December last year. Ethereum's price was trading just shy of $3,900 on Friday in U.S. pre-market hours.

After a muted start in June, July marked a turning point for the meme token as total page views rose by over 590% month-over-month, reflecting a massive increase in retail curiosity. Message volume, which gauges the level of community chatter, climbed more than 280% over the same period, while watchlist additions jumped more than 700%, indicating that a growing number of users began tracking the token's activity.

Momentum only accelerated heading into August. In just the first week, page views and watchlist additions soared over 400% compared to the daily average in July. Retail chatter followed a similar trajectory, with message volumes up more than 600% versus the prior month's daily average.

These dramatic shifts in engagement came as trading activity for the 4CHAN token also began to ramp up. While the token's price oscillated sharply, retail engagement on Stocktwits metrics soared. The data suggests heightened community awareness and tracking activity amid volatile price direction.

Launched in 2023, 4CHAN trades as a micro-cap meme coin with minimal liquidity and low visibility. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and has no formal affiliation with the 4chan website or its administrators.

Like other meme tokens before it, the coin has seen periodic spikes driven by online communities and retail speculation. Unlike traditional tokens with defined use cases, 4CHAN positions itself as a purely speculative asset rooted in internet virality.

