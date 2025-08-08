Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elon Musk Says Upcoming FSD Update Will Reduce Need For Driver Attention 'Substantially'

2025-08-08 09:00:50
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the upcoming software update of the company's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) driver assistance system will“substantially” reduce the need for driver attention while not enabling fully autonomous driving.

The update, expected to launch next month, will still require drivers to pay attention at complex intersections, heavy weather, or unusual events, Musk said in a post on X. 

