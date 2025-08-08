REMAX Showcases Agent-Centric Innovations Driving Vision Into Action At Annual Broker Owner Conference

From new strategies to new energy, REMAX is showing what's possible when an industry giant introduces a faster pace of innovation.

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate1, brought together Broker/Owners from across the expansive network for three days of masterminding, learning, announcements, connection, celebration and forward-thinking strategy at the brand's annual Broker Owner Conference (BOC). Held in Washington, D.C., August 3–5, the annual event welcomed more than 500 high-energy attendees, each returning home ready to make high-impact moves.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Erik Carlson opened the conference with a powerful message:

"There's a faster pace of play at Headquarters. We're moving quickly – and with purpose – to enhance and modernize the advantages of being with REMAX. We're innovating across the board – via people, process, products and technology. And everything is on the table."

As REMAX agents continue to transform the lives of their clients, the brand continues to transform the experience for its affiliates – listening to their needs, working collectively, and introducing new tools and programs that truly make a difference.

Innovation in Action

Travis Saxton, EVP of Strategy, said the leadership team is focused on providing resources to help agents win more listings, do it in less time, build their businesses and help support brokerage profitability.

"We're moving quickly, and you're going to see great results from this new pace of play," Saxton said. "We're building strategies to help you grow, strategies to help you promote and strategies to help you operate. They'll continue to stack on top of each other."

He shined a spotlight on several key resources designed to give REMAX affiliates a sharper competitive edge. These include a lead concierge service offering curated, high-quality prospects; a global AI-powered referral system connecting agents across the network; and a rewards platform that incentivizes social media activity. Additional tools enhance lead generation and routing through AI-driven websites, support post-sale client communication, automate marketing for stronger ad performance, and introduce an upcoming AI recruitment portal to help brokerages attract top talent.

Building on the momentum of agent-focused announcements, Abby Lee, EVP of Marketing, Communications and Events, highlighted the brand's evolution in the marketplace.

"One of the smartest things we did was put the agent at the center of the brand – because ultimately our brand is REMAX agents," she said of the refreshed REMAX logo and logotype, first introduced in February. The logotype can be personalized to include an agent's professional photo, country flag and so much more.

Lee announced that, in addition to the digital assets launched earlier this year, physical brand materials like yard signs and branded marketing assets are also now available.

Chris Lim, Chief Growth Officer, unveiled a new listing presentation complete with talking points and high-quality materials designed to elevate agent success. He also spoke about how the growth of REMAX is rooted in preserving its elevated culture – not disrupting it.

"Through it all, we've held onto something many brands lose when they scale: our culture. That's our edge," he said.

Lim emphasized evolving with purpose and staying grounded in what matters most – agents, community and values. He made it clear that growth at REMAX is about attracting the trusted, productive, professionals who win listings and close deals.

Lim continued, "When you grow the right way, you don't lose who you are – you become more of it."

Guest Star Highlights

The conference also featured powerhouse guest speakers who brought insight, inspiration and energy:

CNBC's Ron Insana decoded the economic landscape with clarity and candor – offering real-time analysis of market trends and what lies ahead.

Three premier industry coaches (Wayne Fredrick, Valerie Garcia, Jared James) provided tips and insights at both the Opening General Session and Closing Session. A fourth, Rachael Yeaman of Buffini & Company, joined them for a lively Closing Session panel discussion.

Author Ryan Estis closed the event with a masterclass in mindset and momentum, sharing strategies to help leaders and agents level up in today's fast-moving environment.

Leading Into the Future

BOC 2025 made one thing clear: REMAX is moving faster, thinking bigger and building smarter. With a reinforced leadership team, an ever-expanding range of tools and strategies, and a global network of forward-thinking brokerage leaders and trusted, productive agents, the brand is positioned to lead the industry well into the future.

"We're building a whole new structure on a simple, rock-solid foundation," said Carlson. "And we're doing it together – because that is how we continue to win."

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX ) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

