Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company And King Of Pops Unveil Sweet Greens Popsicles - A Better‐For‐You Treat

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Available starting today, August 8th, Sweet Greens pops will be featured on King of Pops carts and in select retail outlets, supported by a robust social media and influencer campaign across multiple markets, free juice coupons, and special events.

"We're excited to blend one of Natalie's most popular clean‐label juices with King of Pops' creativity to launch this special frozen treat," said Ashley Lam, VP of Marketing. "Sweet Greens is the perfect example of how two brands can unite their expertise, our premium craft juice and King of Pops' popular pops, to offer consumers a refreshingly wholesome, premium summer treat."

Features:



Single‐Ingredient Powerhouse: Utilizes Natalie's freshly handcrafted Pineapple Celery Kale Zinc Juice for a better-for-you treat.

Clean Label: No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no GMOs, and zero added sugar.

Multi‐Channel Launch: August 8th launch includes cart promotions, branded napkins, and King of Pops' monthly yoga events. Community Activation: Seven‐city launch program, featuring festival and event calendar placements to drive foot traffic and consumer awareness.

Sweet Greens popsicles will be available at King of Pops carts nationwide including Denver, Brunswick Beaches, Savannah, Charlotte, Atlanta, Winter Gardens and Chantilly, VA.

"Our mission at King of Pops has always been to create innovative, better‐for‐you popsicles with premium ingredients," said King of Pops Co-founder, Steven Carse "Partnering with Natalie's lets us elevate that promise with a truly functional ingredient blend. We can't wait for popsicle fans to taste how delicious – and nutritious – a summer pop can be."

About Perricone Farms

Perricone Farms is the leading producer of premium craft juices in the country. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in Beaumont, California and Vero Beach, Florida. Perricone Farms was founded in 1994 by Sam Perricone, who was one of the largest citrus growers in the United States, along with his oldest son, Joe. Today, under the leadership of CEO Bob Rovzar, the Company continues to create delicious and healthy orange, grapefruit, lemon, lime, tangerine, and apple juices in both conventional and organic varieties as well as essential citrus oils. For more information, visit

About Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company

For over 35 years, our purpose-driven journey has been rooted in a commitment to procure and produce only the highest quality ingredients to create our line of exceptional and award-winning juices. A featured juice favorite amongst Good Housekeeping, Bon Appetit, Woman's Day and Clean Eating Magazine, we are dedicated to creating a world-class product and to providing an uncompromising tasting experience had by all. Natalie's award-winning line of juices continues expanding its reach coast to coast in the United States, in most major retailers, and globally in over 40 countries.

Visit

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

1-845-548-1211

/

SOURCE Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company