Industry Thought Leader Terri Ross Tackles Urgent Safety And Regulatory Gaps In Medical Aesthetics In Two Powerful New Episodes Of 'In Touch With Terri: Trade Secrets For Medical Aesthetics'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In, Terri sits down with, CEO of Quad A, the globally recognized accreditation body for surgical and non-surgical practices. Together, they unveil Quad A's groundbreaking initiative to create a worldwide accreditation framework for non-surgical medical aesthetic practices such as med spas - an unprecedented move to bridge the dangerous regulatory gap in this fast-growing field.

The episode highlights:



Why med spas are growing faster than regulations can keep up

How Quad A's initiative could transform patient trust and safety

The steps every provider should take now to meet future safety benchmarks Why "making safety sexy" is the key to consumer engagement

In "The State of Med Spa Safety: Time to Regulate, Elevate, and Educate" , Terri takes the mic solo to deliver a candid, urgent call-to-action for the industry. Prompted by recent national attention - including a scathing segment by John Oliver - she breaks down the truth about med spa regulation, or lack thereof, and what it means for patient safety and business integrity.

The episode explores:



The misleading perception of the term "med spa" and its lack of legal definition

How unchecked delegation and pop-up med spas put patients at risk

Why regulation should be seen as a growth opportunity, not a threat Steps providers can take immediately to elevate safety and operational standards

"The business of aesthetics is serious. If you want to play, you've got to play big, smart, and fast," Ross warns. Her message is clear: forward-thinking providers will embrace these changes now - before regulations arrive at their doorstep.

With decades of experience, from running a top Beverly Hills med spa to consulting with leading practices worldwide, Terri Ross is uniquely positioned to guide this industry through its next evolution. She is available to discuss these urgent issues, the new Quad A accreditation initiative, and the future of safety and regulation in medical aesthetics.

For more information, visit terrirossconsulting . Terri's podcast, In Touch with Terri: Trade Secrets for Medical Aesthetics is available on all major podcast platforms.

