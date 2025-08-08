OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Surge Copper. Corp
|(OTCQB: SRGXF | TSXV: SURG)
|ReGen III Corp.
|(OTCQB: ISRJF | TSXV: GIII)
|Silver47 Exploration Corp.
|(OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA)
|Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.
|(OTCQB: NMHI)
|Zero Candida Technologies Inc.
|(OTCQB: ZCTFF | TSXV: ZCT)
|NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.
|(OTCQB: NXTDF | CSE: NXT)
|Telo Genomics Corp.
|(OTCQB: TDSGF | TSXV: TELO)
|Zomedica Corp.
|(OTCQB: ZOMDF)
|Metaguest.AI Incorporated
|(OTCQB: MGSTF | CSE: METG)
|Waste Energy Corp.
|(OTCQB: WAST)
|CleanGo Innovations Inc.
|(OTCQB: CLGOF | CSE: CGII)
|Sekur Private Data Ltd.
|(OTCQB: SWISF | CSE: SKUR)
|CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.
|(OTCQB: CYBHF | TSXV: CYBE)
