Japan Tourism Is Exhibiting At NATAS Holidays 2025, Giving Visitors The Chance To Win Business Class Tickets To Japan

Following a successful showing in 2024, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) will return to NATAS Holidays 2025 with the Japan Pavilion.

SINGAPORE, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Taking place from 15-17 August at Singapore Expo Hall 6, the pavilion will feature 20 organizations from across Japan, offering travel inspiration, cultural activities, and exclusive giveaways.A Message from the Executive Director of JNTO Singapore:“We are delighted to see the continued strong interest in travel to Japan from Singapore,” said Mr. Takuya Shiraishi, Executive Director of the JNTO Singapore Office.“From January to June 2025, the number of visitors from Singapore to Japan reached 345,200, marking a 15.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024 (300,027 visitors). This upward trend is a reflection of the deep connection Singaporeans have with Japan, and we look forward to welcoming even more travellers in the months ahead.He added,“At this year's NATAS, we are excited to host representatives from various regions in Japan, including Kansai, Kyushu, and Shikoku. We hope visitors will enjoy discovering new destinations, experiences, and ideas for their next holiday in Japan.”Highlights of the Japan Pavilion:. Expert Travel Advice at the Travel Information CounterGet tips and guidance from Japan travel experts. Whether planning a foodie adventure, a natureescape, or cultural exploration, visitors can access useful resources to build their ideal Japan itinerary.. Fun Traditional Activities: Omikuji and EmaTry out the booth's“Omikuji”, a travel-themed take on Japanese fortune-telling typically found at shrines and temples throughout Japan. Visitors are invited to pick a fortune slip, each revealing one of Japan's 47 prefectures - a fun and inspiring way to discover your next travel destination.Another interactive activity is writing wishes on an“Ema”, small wooden plaques traditionally used in Japan to write prayers or wishes, then hung at shrines. Visitors can write down the prefectures they wish to visit and what they'd like to do there, then hang their plaques on a display showcasing the many prefectures of Japan.. Stage Highlights: Japan Quiz Contest & EXPO 2025 Osaka Live BroadcastJoin us at the NATAS Official Stage for two exciting programmes celebrating Japan!o Japan Quiz ContestParticipants can test their knowledge of Japan and stand a chance to win a pair of return Business Class tickets to Japan. Terms and conditions apply.Stage time: 17 August, Sunday, 1pmo EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan Live BroadcastDiscover what's in store at EXPO 2025 Osaka, one of the world's most anticipated events highlighting future innovation, sustainability, and culture. This live broadcast will give visitors a glimpse into what makes EXPO 2025 Osaka a must-visit.Stage Time: 15 August, Friday, 4pm & 16 August, Saturday, 1pm. Sakura-themed Pavilion and Free GiftsDesigned around Japan's iconic cherry blossom season, the booth offers visitors a visually immersiveexperience. Visitors who complete a survey or purchase Japan Travel Products can receive limited-edition Japan-themed gifts (while stocks last).Event Details:Japan Pavilion @ NATAS Holidays 2025Date and Time: 15-17 August 2025, 10:00 AM – 9:30 PMVenue: Singapore Expo, Hall 5 - 6 (Japan Pavilion is located at Hall 6)Booth Number: 6H09For more information about Japan travel and the JNTO Singapore Office, visitAbout the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Singapore Representative OfficeJapan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is the official tourism organization of Japan. Established in 2006, the JNTO Singapore Office is one of JNTO's 26 overseas offices scattered worldwide to date. Aside from the commitment of promoting international sustainable tourism to Japan, it also provides tourism statistics, market reports, and tourism-related support through information centres, international conventions, and events.Japan National Tourism Organization Singapore Representative Office16 Raffles Quay #15-09 Hong Leong Building Singapore 048581[Contact Information]Name: Max YeJNTO Singapore Office...+65 6223 8205 (ext 110)

Name: William Lim

ABC HORIZON PTE [On behalf of JNTO Singapore Office]

+65 6291 5457

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.