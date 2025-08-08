Tech Billionaire Matthias Siems Redefines Success: "True Worth Lies in Service, Not Ownership"

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEO7even, a technology development firm founded by inventor Matthias Siems, today announced it is opening discussions with regional governments, development banks, and other public‐sector institutions about potential deployments of its Total Autonomous Power (TAP) technology.According to the company, TAP is an electricity‐generation system that operates without conventional fuel or weather‐dependent inputs such as sun or wind. The company states that the approach is based on magnetic resonance and continuous motion and is designed for both off‐grid applications and national infrastructure.“Our objective is to collaborate with regional leaders to assess how TAP might fit specific energy needs through transparent technical evaluation and pilot proposals,” said Matthias Siems, founder of NEO7even.“We aim to structure deployments so that ownership and operational control remain local.”NEO7even reports that it holds a portfolio of more than 200 patents and intends to commercialize TAP primarily through licensing agreements with governments and public utilities.As interest in resilient energy systems grows, the company is inviting qualified public‐sector organizations to request briefings and explore partnership models.About NEO7evenNEO7even is a technology venture firm focused on the development and licensing of infrastructure solutions. The company works with public‐sector partners to structure projects that emphasize local oversight and governance.About TAPTAP (Total Autonomous Power) is described by NEO7even as an energy technology that generates electricity without conventional fuel or weather‐dependent resources. The company says the system is based on magnetic resonance and continuous motion. TAP is intended for applications ranging from remote facilities to national grid support. Claims about performance are subject to evaluation through partner due diligence processes.

