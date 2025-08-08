The Total Value Of Medical Devices Imported Into The Association Of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Exceeded $19 Billion Globally In 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from Pure Global, ASEAN MedTech Market Report: An Analysis of Export Trends (2021-2024) , this report reveal a highly dynamic and competitive landscape, characterized by the rise of intra-regional trade, intense competition between global superpowers, and significant shifts among other key exporting nations.

The ASEAN medical device and IVD (MedTech) market has demonstrated robust growth and significant transformation over the past four years. The total value of exports from the countries and regions analyzed grew from approximately $19.1 billion in 2021 to a projected $19.2 billion in 2024. While the total value shows modest growth, the underlying dynamics tell a story of profound change. Key trends include the remarkable rise of the ASEAN bloc as a self-sufficient exporter, a neck-and-neck race for market dominance between the United States and Greater China (comprising Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong), and the dramatic post-pandemic market correction of South Korean exports. Furthermore, a new class of high-growth exporters, including India, Costa Rica, and Belgium, is emerging, indicating a diversification of the supply chain.

Key Trend 1: The Ascent of Intra-ASEAN Trade

One of the most significant trends identified in the 2021-2024 period is the strengthening of the ASEAN bloc as a major MedTech supplier to itself. This points to a strategic shift towards regional self-sufficiency and the development of a robust, localized manufacturing ecosystem.

Key Trend 2: A Fierce Battle for Dominance: USA vs. Greater China

The top of the market is characterized by intense competition between the United States and Greater China. While both are dominant players, their paths from 2021 to 2024 have been markedly different.

Key Trend 3: South Korea's Post-Pandemic Market Realignment

South Korea's export performance offers a classic example of market normalization following a period of unprecedented demand. The global need for COVID-19 diagnostics drove an extraordinary spike, which has since corrected.

Key Trend 4: Emerging High-Growth Players

Beyond the market leaders, several other nations have posted remarkable growth, signaling a diversification of the ASEAN MedTech supply chain.

Three Interesting Facts from the Report:

Greater China's export performance was the most turbulent of any major player. It swung wildly from agrowth surge in 2021 to adrop in 2023, before rebounding with anothergain in 2024.The top three exporters (USA, Greater China, and ASEAN) consistently controlled over half of the entire import market. In 2024, their combined share wasshowing how concentrated the market is at the top.Belgium saw its exports grow by an incrediblein a single year (2024). This was the most dramatic single-year growth of any country in the dataset, highlighting how quickly smaller players can increase their market presence.

Questions This Report Answers:

Theshowed the most significant growth, with its intra-regional exports increasing fromin 2021 toin 2024, boosting its own market share fromtoThewas the top exporter in 2024, with an export value ofand a market share of, narrowly beating Greater China.South Korea's exports surged in 2021 due to massive demand for. As the pandemic subsided, this specific demand normalized, causing its market share to fall from a high ofback to a more sustainableby 2024.The primary dynamic is a. While the U.S. has been a more stable leader, Greater China has shown extreme volatility but remains a close competitor for the number one spot.

