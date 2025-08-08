Volitionrx Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call And Business Update

Conference call to take place on Friday, August 15 at 8:30 a.m. U.S Eastern Time

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announces that it will host a conference call on Friday, August 15 at 8.30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2025 and to provide a business update. Details of this event can be found below.

Event: VolitionRx Limited Second Quarter 2025 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time/2.30 p.m. Central European Time

U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 (toll free)

U.K. Dial-in: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free)

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13755349

Louise Batchelor, Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer will host the call along with Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Volition, Terig Hughes, Group Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Andrew Retter, Chief Medical Officer. The call will provide an update on important events that have taken place in the second quarter of 2025 and upcoming milestones.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on this link . In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until August 29, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-6671 (toll) internationally. Please use replay pin number 13755349.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

Investor Relations

Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors, [email protected] +1-212-915-2568

