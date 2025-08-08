Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AAM Names David B. Walker To Board Of Directors


2025-08-08 08:35:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DETROIT, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL ) has named David B. Walker to its Board of Directors. Mr. Walker is a retired Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan.

"I am pleased to welcome David to the AAM Board of Directors," said David C. Dauch, AAM's Chairman and CEO. "Throughout his career, he has advised and assisted global companies in strengthening their business profiles. His deep knowledge of financing, strategy, acquisitions and investment opportunities further complements and enhances the skillset and experience of our Board."

With 35 years of business experience advising companies across a range of industries worldwide, Walker is a valued business strategist having recently served as Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan until he retired in June 2025. While at J.P. Morgan, he also served in various leadership roles including Head of J.P. Morgan's Automotive Group and Global Co-Head of J.P. Morgan's Diversified Industries Group. Walker currently serves on the board of The Arc of Westchester Foundation.

Full director bios are available at aam.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL ) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 75 facilities in 15 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit .

Investor Contact

David H. Lim

Head of Investor Relations

(313) 758-2006

[email protected]

Media Contact

Christopher M. Son

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(313) 758-4814

[email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08082025003732001241ID1109903419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search